Vivo S7

Vivo S7 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 408ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It supports both SA/NSA 5G standards and comes in a dual SIM variant.

For the camera, the Vivo S7 has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.

On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Type

Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 20:9, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

408 ppi

Screen Size

6.44 inches

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras - 64-megapixel with 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, 8-megapixel 119 degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

44MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 44MP autofocus front-facing camera with Samsung GH1 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, secondary 8MP 105 degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture, 4k 60 fps video recording)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Design

Bar

Size

158.82 x 74.2 x 7.39mm

Weight

184 grams

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10.5)

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo S7 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 408ppi pixel density. T

