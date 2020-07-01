You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Vivo S7 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 408ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It supports both SA/NSA 5G standards and comes in a dual SIM variant.
For the camera, the Vivo S7 has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.
On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 20:9, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
408 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras - 64-megapixel with 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, 8-megapixel 119 degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
44MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 44MP autofocus front-facing camera with Samsung GH1 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, secondary 8MP 105 degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture, 4k 60 fps video recording)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.82 x 74.2 x 7.39mm
|Weight
|
184 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
