Description

The Vivo S6 Pro will reportedly feature an OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and back panel. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

In terms of the camera, the Vivo S6 Pro will have quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. The leak further reveals the phone will have as many as two cameras on the front comprising a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera.

The Vivo S6 Pro phone will be powered by a 4,200mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support. Other features of the device will include an in-display fingerprint reader and NFC.