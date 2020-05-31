You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Vivo S6 Pro will reportedly feature an OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and back panel. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.
In terms of the camera, the Vivo S6 Pro will have quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. The leak further reveals the phone will have as many as two cameras on the front comprising a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera.
The Vivo S6 Pro phone will be powered by a 4,200mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support. Other features of the device will include an in-display fingerprint reader and NFC.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras)
|Front Camera
|
32MP + 8MP
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (33W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
161.16 × 74.66 × 8.68mm
|Weight
|
181 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Vivo News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement