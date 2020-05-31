S6 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Vivo S6 Pro

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Vivo S6 Pro will reportedly feature an OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and back panel. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

 

In terms of the camera, the Vivo S6 Pro will have quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. The leak further reveals the phone will have as many as two cameras on the front comprising a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera.

 

The Vivo S6 Pro phone will be powered by a 4,200mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support. Other features of the device will include an in-display fingerprint reader and NFC.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras)
Front Camera

32MP + 8MP

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (33W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

161.16 × 74.66 × 8.68mm

Weight

181 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G)
Operating System

Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo S6 Pro to be launched soon, specifications and pricing leaked

Vivo S6 Pro to be launched soon, specifications and pricing leaked

Vivo S6 Pro 5G smartphone will reportedly come with a new chipset, better cameras and fast-charging support.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Vivo Image gallery

Latest Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies