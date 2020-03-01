  • 18:16 Apr 03, 2020
S6 5G
Vivo S6 5G

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Vivo S6 5G features a 6.44-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2080 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Octa-Core Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU with 8GB RAM as well as an option between 128GB/ 256GB onboard storage space.

For the camera, the Vivo Z6 5G has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 112° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel front camera.

The phone has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 18W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Cameras - 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, EIS, LED flash, 8MP 112 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.08 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

161.16 × 74.66 × 8.68mm

Weight

181 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo S6 5G runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

