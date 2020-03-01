Description

Vivo S6 5G features a 6.44-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2080 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Octa-Core Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU with 8GB RAM as well as an option between 128GB/ 256GB onboard storage space.



For the camera, the Vivo Z6 5G has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 112° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel front camera.



The phone has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 18W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.