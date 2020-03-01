You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Vivo S6 5G features a 6.44-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2080 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Octa-Core Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU with 8GB RAM as well as an option between 128GB/ 256GB onboard storage space.
For the camera, the Vivo Z6 5G has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 112° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel front camera.
The phone has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 18W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Cameras - 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, EIS, LED flash, 8MP 112 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.08 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
161.16 × 74.66 × 8.68mm
|Weight
|
181 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
