Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.38 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Vivo S1 Prime features a 6.38-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and U-shaped punch-hole at the top. The phone is powered by a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
For the camera, the Vivo S1 Prime has a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lenses for depth sensing and macro photography. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens.
On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 18W fast charging. It runs Android 9 with Funtouch OS 9.2 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED (90 percent screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.38 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (Another variant - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP f/1.8 Samsung GM1 sensor, 8MP super wide-angle camera with a 120° field of view, 2MP 4cm macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68mm
|Weight
|
190 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Funtouch OS 9.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual standby)
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
