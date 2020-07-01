Description

Vivo S1 Prime features a 6.38-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and U-shaped punch-hole at the top. The phone is powered by a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



For the camera, the Vivo S1 Prime has a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lenses for depth sensing and macro photography. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens.



On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 18W fast charging. It runs Android 9 with Funtouch OS 9.2 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.