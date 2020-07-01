S1 Prime
Coming Soon

Vivo S1 Prime

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.38 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.38 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Vivo S1 Prime features a 6.38-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and U-shaped punch-hole at the top. The phone is powered by a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For the camera, the Vivo S1 Prime has a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lenses for depth sensing and macro photography. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 18W fast charging. It runs Android 9 with Funtouch OS 9.2 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Display

Type

Super AMOLED (90 percent screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.38 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (Another variant - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage)
Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP f/1.8 Samsung GM1 sensor, 8MP super wide-angle camera with a 120° field of view, 2MP 4cm macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (18W dual-engine fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68mm

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Funtouch OS 9.2)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual standby)

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Vivo S1 Prime goes official with 48MP quad camera and Snapdragon 665 SoC

Vivo S1 Prime goes official with 48MP quad camera and Snapdragon 665 SoC

Vivo S1 Prime has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 18W fast charging.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Vivo Image gallery

Latest Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies