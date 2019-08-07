Description

Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top. The notch section houses a 32MP selfie camera. The device packs a primary triple camera setup in 16MP (main) + 8MP (wide) + 2MP (depth) configuration. The Vivo S1 comes with 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage and available in two colour options: Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue.

The phone is powered by an Octa-core 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P65 chipset with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The S1 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Vivo S1 is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with dual-engine fast charging and will run on Android 9 Pie. There is a fingerprint scanner embedded into the display. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, micro USB 2.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. The new VivoS1 measures 159.53×75.23×8.13mm and weigh 179 gram