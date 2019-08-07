  • 18:16 Apr 03, 2020
S1 4GB

Vivo S1 4GB

Price :

Rs. 16990

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 August, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.38 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Rs. 16990

 Buy Now

Rs. 19990

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 August, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.38 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top. The notch section houses a 32MP selfie camera. The device packs a primary triple camera setup in 16MP (main) + 8MP (wide) + 2MP (depth) configuration. The Vivo S1 comes with 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage and available in two colour options: Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue.

 

The phone is powered by an Octa-core 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P65 chipset with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The S1 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Vivo S1 is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with dual-engine fast charging and will run on Android 9 Pie. There is a fingerprint scanner embedded into the display. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, micro USB 2.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. The new VivoS1 measures 159.53×75.23×8.13mm and weigh 179 gram

Display

Type

Super AMOLED, Full HD+

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

404 ppi

Screen Size

6.38 inches (Waterdrop notch)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 16MP (wide, 1/2.8)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.0)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.53 × 75.23 × 8.13 mm

Weight

179 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P65, ARM Mali-G52 GPU,)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, Funtouch 9,)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE,)
WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation, dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner, )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo S1 receive a price cut

Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo S1 receive a price cut

Vivo S1 4GB and 6GB variants are now priced at Rs 15,990 and Rs 17,990 respectively.

Vivo S1 price slashed in India, now starts at Rs 16,990

Vivo S1 price slashed in India, now starts at Rs 16,990

The base 4GB+128GB version of the Vivo S1 can be purchased for Rs 16,990 while the 6GB+64GB model will be available for Rs 17,990. Vivo S1’s 6GB+128GB also receives a price cut and is available for Rs 18,990.

Vivo S1 6GB RAM with 128GB storage now available via offline retailers

Vivo S1 6GB RAM with 128GB storage now available via offline retailers

The 4GB RAM with 128GB storage variant was made available from the next day of launch, followed by the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model, which was made available for purchase through offline channels earlier this month.

Vivo S1 6GB + 64GB variant goes on sale in India via offline retailers

Vivo S1 6GB + 64GB variant goes on sale in India via offline retailers

Vivo also announced the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant also last month for Rs 19,990, but that is yet to go on sale.

After offline push, Vivo S1 will be available on Flipkart and Amazon from today

After offline push, Vivo S1 will be available on Flipkart and Amazon from today

Vivo S1 also comes in 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB configurations for asking price of Rs 18,990 and Rs 19,990 respectively.

Vivo S1 4GB RAM variant goes on sale in India via offline retailers

Vivo S1 4GB RAM variant goes on sale in India via offline retailers

Vivo S1 also comes in 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB configurations for asking price of Rs 18,990 and Rs 19,990 respectively.

Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65, triple cameras in India, price starts at Rs 17,990

Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65, triple cameras in India, price starts at Rs 17,990

The starting price of Rs 17,990 applies to the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Vivo S1 which will be available starting from August 8 across online and offline channels. The phone will also be available in 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB configurations for asking price of Rs 18,990 and Rs 19,990 respectively.

Vivo S1 offers revealed ahead of official launch

Vivo S1 offers revealed ahead of official launch

Just ahead of launch, some launch offers have been revealed of the upcoming smartphone.

Vivo S1 price and variants leaked ahead of India launch on August 7

Vivo S1 price and variants leaked ahead of India launch on August 7

Vivo S1 will be the first S-series Vivo phone in India.

Vivo S1 set to launch in India on August 7

Vivo S1 set to launch in India on August 7

Vivo S1 will be the first S-series Vivo phone in India.

Vivo S1 to launch in India soon

Vivo S1 to launch in India soon

Vivo S1 has a triple camera setup with a combination of 16MP primary Sony IMX499 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Vivo S1 unveiled outside India, has Helio P65 SoC, 32MP selfie camera

Vivo S1 unveiled outside India, has Helio P65 SoC, 32MP selfie camera

The new Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Always-On display that supports full HD+ (1080×2340) resolution with a waterdrop notch design

Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 to launch in India next month

Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 to launch in India next month

The Vivo S1 which is set for an India launch isn't the same as the Chinese Vivo S1 that was launched earlier this year. The Indian Vivo S1 will come with a gradient back which will house the primary triple camera setup. This camera module is expected to be a 16MP (main) + 8MP (wide) + 2MP (depth) configuration.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Vivo Image gallery

Latest Vivo Mobiles

Vivo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies