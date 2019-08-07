You might like this
Vivo S1 4GB
Price :
Rs. 16990
Product Features :
- Launch : 07 August, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.38 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top. The notch section houses a 32MP selfie camera. The device packs a primary triple camera setup in 16MP (main) + 8MP (wide) + 2MP (depth) configuration. The Vivo S1 comes with 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage and available in two colour options: Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue.
The phone is powered by an Octa-core 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P65 chipset with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The S1 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Vivo S1 is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with dual-engine fast charging and will run on Android 9 Pie. There is a fingerprint scanner embedded into the display. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, micro USB 2.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. The new VivoS1 measures 159.53×75.23×8.13mm and weigh 179 gram
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED, Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
404 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.38 inches (Waterdrop notch)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 16MP (wide, 1/2.8)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (f/2.0)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.53 × 75.23 × 8.13 mm
|Weight
|
179 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P65, ARM Mali-G52 GPU,)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, Funtouch 9,)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE,)
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation, dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint scanner, )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
