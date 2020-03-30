Description

The Vivo NEX 3S 5G will feature a 6.89-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels. It will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB internal storage.



For the camera, Vivo Nex 3S 5G will have a triple rear camera setup is listed to include a 64-megapixel primary lens along with 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel third sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel pop-up shooter.



The phone will run Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10. The listing also revealed 4,250mAh battery which might pack 44W fast charging technology. The phone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It measures 167.44 × 76.14 × 9.4 mm and weighs 219.5 grams.