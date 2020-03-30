  • 13:35 Mar 03, 2020
NEX 3S 5G
Rumoured Specs

Vivo NEX 3S 5G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4250 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 × 2256 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 13MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

The Vivo NEX 3S 5G will feature a 6.89-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels. It will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB internal storage.

For the camera, Vivo Nex 3S 5G will have a triple rear camera setup is listed to include a 64-megapixel primary lens along with 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel third sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel pop-up shooter.

The phone will run Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10. The listing also revealed 4,250mAh battery which might pack 44W fast charging technology. The phone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It measures 167.44 × 76.14 × 9.4 mm and weighs 219.5 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display)
Resolution

1080 × 2256 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

Yes

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple rear camera - 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72 inch Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 13MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom)
Front Camera

16 MP (Pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4250 mAh (with 44W ultra fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

167.44 x 76.18 x 9.4mm

Weight

218 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Funtouch OS 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (under display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Vivo NEX 3S 5G to launch on March 10

Vivo NEX 3S 5G to launch on March 10

Vivo Nex 3S 5G is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

