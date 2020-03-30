You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4250 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 1080 × 2256 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
The Vivo NEX 3S 5G will feature a 6.89-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2256 x 1080 pixels. It will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB internal storage.
For the camera, Vivo Nex 3S 5G will have a triple rear camera setup is listed to include a 64-megapixel primary lens along with 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel third sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel pop-up shooter.
The phone will run Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10. The listing also revealed 4,250mAh battery which might pack 44W fast charging technology. The phone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It measures 167.44 × 76.14 × 9.4 mm and weighs 219.5 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display)
|Resolution
|
1080 × 2256 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
512GB
|Expandable
|
Yes
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple rear camera - 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72 inch Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 13MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (Pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4250 mAh (with 44W ultra fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
167.44 x 76.18 x 9.4mm
|Weight
|
218 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Funtouch OS 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (under display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
