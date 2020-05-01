G1
Rumoured Specs

Vivo G1

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Vivo G1 is said to sport a 6.44-inch OLED display with a waterdrop notch and full-HD+ resolution. It will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 980 SoC which features an integrated 5G modem. However, the details of the memory options are yet to be revealed.

Vivo G1 will be sporting a circular quad-camera setup which is said to be a 48-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. It will have a 32 megapixels selfie camera housed within its dewdrop-notch at the front, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

There will be a massive 4,500mAh battery which carries support for 18W fast-charging. The device is likely to run on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on Android 10.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Cameras - 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, EIS, LED flash, 8MP 112 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.08 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

161.16 × 74.66 × 8.68mm

Weight

181 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Vivo G1 tipped to launch this month, specs and price leaked

Vivo G1 will be sporting a circular quad-camera setup which is said to be a 48-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-camera and two 2-megapixel sensors.

