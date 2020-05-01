Description

Vivo G1 is said to sport a 6.44-inch OLED display with a waterdrop notch and full-HD+ resolution. It will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 980 SoC which features an integrated 5G modem. However, the details of the memory options are yet to be revealed.



Vivo G1 will be sporting a circular quad-camera setup which is said to be a 48-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. It will have a 32 megapixels selfie camera housed within its dewdrop-notch at the front, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.



There will be a massive 4,500mAh battery which carries support for 18W fast-charging. The device is likely to run on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on Android 10.