Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Vivo G1 is said to sport a 6.44-inch OLED display with a waterdrop notch and full-HD+ resolution. It will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 980 SoC which features an integrated 5G modem. However, the details of the memory options are yet to be revealed.
Vivo G1 will be sporting a circular quad-camera setup which is said to be a 48-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. It will have a 32 megapixels selfie camera housed within its dewdrop-notch at the front, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.
There will be a massive 4,500mAh battery which carries support for 18W fast-charging. The device is likely to run on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on Android 10.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Cameras - 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, EIS, LED flash, 8MP 112 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.08 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
161.16 × 74.66 × 8.68mm
|Weight
|
181 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with Funtouch OS 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
