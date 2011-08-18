  • 02:08 Jan 06, 2020
V1635

Videocon Mobiles V1635

Rs. 7500

Product Features :

  • Launch : 18 August, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Videocon
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1500 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 4 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth, FM radio, music player, GPRS connectivity & pre-loaded Opera Mini & Snaptu.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (QVGA display, 262K Colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Expandable

4 GB (Micro SD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (3GP at 15fps)

Battery

Capacity

1500 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

6 hrs

Standby Time

300 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

115.5 x 51 x 16.5 mm

Weight

100 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Videocon

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes (USB Port)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM + GSM, Dual Standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Radio with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3 Player with 100 Watts PMPO Music, Background Sound, Dedicated Music Key)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Image viewer, Organizer)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

