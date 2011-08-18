You might like this
Videocon Mobiles V1635
Product Features :
- Launch : 18 August, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Videocon
- Processor :
- Battery : 1500 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 4 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth, FM radio, music player, GPRS connectivity & pre-loaded Opera Mini & Snaptu.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (QVGA display, 262K Colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
4 GB (Micro SD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (3GP at 15fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1500 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
6 hrs
|Standby Time
|
300 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
115.5 x 51 x 16.5 mm
|Weight
|
100 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Videocon
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes (USB Port)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM + GSM, Dual Standby)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM Radio with Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3 Player with 100 Watts PMPO Music, Background Sound, Dedicated Music Key)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Image viewer, Organizer)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
You might like this
