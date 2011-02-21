V1610

Videocon Mobiles V1610

Price :

Rs. 2199

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 21 February, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Videocon
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1400 mAh
  • Display : 2.6 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Rs. 2199

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 21 February, 2011
  • Operating System :Proprietary Videocon
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1400 mAh
  • Display : 2.6 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim GSM phone having 2 MP camera with LED flash, bluetooth & GPRS connectivity.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K Colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Screen Size

2.6 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600 x 1200 Pixels)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1400 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

117 x 51 x 12.5 mm

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Videocon

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm, 3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual Standby (GSM + GSM))
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM Radio with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, MIDI, WAV, AMR)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, AVI)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Data Protection, Auto Call Recording, Hindi Language (Read), Digital Compass, Mobile Tracker, Preset Equalizers, Slim & Stylish Multimedia Phone)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Videocon Mobiles Image gallery

Latest Videocon Mobiles Mobiles

Videocon Mobiles Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies