Videocon Mobiles V1610
Product Features :
- Launch : 21 February, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Videocon
- Processor :
- Battery : 1400 mAh
- Display : 2.6 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim GSM phone having 2 MP camera with LED flash, bluetooth & GPRS connectivity.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (65K Colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2.6 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600 x 1200 Pixels)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1400 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
117 x 51 x 12.5 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Videocon
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm, 3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual Standby (GSM + GSM))
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM Radio with Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, MIDI, WAV, AMR)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, AVI)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Data Protection, Auto Call Recording, Hindi Language (Read), Digital Compass, Mobile Tracker, Preset Equalizers, Slim & Stylish Multimedia Phone)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
