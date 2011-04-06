V1476

Videocon Mobiles V1476

Rs. 4300

Product Features :

  • Launch : 06 April, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Videocon
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1500 mAh
  • Display : 2 inches
  • Resolution : 220 x 176 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 4 GB

Rs. 4300

Description

A Phone with stylish QWERTY Keypad with Full Multimedia features.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K Colors)
Resolution

220 x 176 pixels

Screen Size

2 inches

Memory

Expandable

4 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP (Auto Focus)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1500 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

5 hrs

Standby Time

312 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

112 x 55 x 11 mm

Weight

85 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Videocon

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual Standby (GSM + GSM))
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Radio With FM Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, WAV, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Preloaded Opera Mini, Snaptu & ngpay Call Blacklist, Currency Converter, Hindi Language Support (Read))
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Qwerty

