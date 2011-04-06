You might like this
Videocon Mobiles V1476
Product Features :
- Launch : 06 April, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Videocon
- Processor :
- Battery : 1500 mAh
- Display : 2 inches
- Resolution : 220 x 176 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 4 GB
Description
A Phone with stylish QWERTY Keypad with Full Multimedia features.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (65K Colors)
|Resolution
|
220 x 176 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
4 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP (Auto Focus)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1500 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
312 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
112 x 55 x 11 mm
|Weight
|
85 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Videocon
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual Standby (GSM + GSM))
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM Radio With FM Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, WAV, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Preloaded Opera Mini, Snaptu & ngpay Call Blacklist, Currency Converter, Hindi Language Support (Read))
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Qwerty
