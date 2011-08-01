You might like this
Videocon Mobiles V1414
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 August, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Videocon
- Processor :
- Battery : 1200 mAh
- Display : 2 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim GSM phone with camera, bluetooth, music player, GPRS connectivity & wireless FM radio.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (262 K Colours)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (15fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1200 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
250 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
44.94 x 104.95 x 15.8 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Videocon
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (Dual-Band GSM 900/ 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes (with A2DP Support)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes (USB Port)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM+GSM Dual Standby)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Wireless )
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (100 Watts PMPO Music, Telescopic FM Antenna)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
