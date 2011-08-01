V1414

Videocon Mobiles V1414

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 August, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Videocon
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1200 mAh
  • Display : 2 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim GSM phone with camera, bluetooth, music player, GPRS connectivity & wireless FM radio.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (262 K Colours)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Screen Size

2 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (15fps)

Battery

Capacity

1200 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

5 hrs

Standby Time

250 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

44.94 x 104.95 x 15.8 mm

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Videocon

Connectivity

Network

2G (Dual-Band GSM 900/ 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes (with A2DP Support)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes (USB Port)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM+GSM Dual Standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Wireless )
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (100 Watts PMPO Music, Telescopic FM Antenna)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

