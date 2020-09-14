You might like this
Tecno Mobile Spark Power 2 Air
Product Features :
- Launch : 14 September, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 7 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air features a huge 7-inch HD+ Incell IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with screen resolution 720x1640, 20.5:9 Display Ratio, 480 nits Screen Brightness and 90.6% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor.
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes with upto 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back and support for Face unlock as well for security options.
For the camera, Spark Power 2 Air has a quad rear camera with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI lens. For the front, there is a 8-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 with company custom UI HiOS 6.1. On the connectivity front, it supports dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack and micro USB port. It measures 174.9 x 79.6 x 9.2 mm and the weight is 217 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20.5:9 Display Ratio, 480 nits Screen Brightness and 90.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
258 ppi
|Screen Size
|
7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens (Quad Rear camera)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (ear Quad LED Flash and Front Dual Variable Intensity LED Flashlight)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
174.9 x 79.6 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|
220 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (HiOS 6.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
G- sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Tecno Mobile News
