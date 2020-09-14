Spark Power 2 Air

Tecno Mobile Spark Power 2 Air

Price :

Rs. 8499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 14 September, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 7 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Rs. 8499

Description

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air features a huge 7-inch HD+ Incell IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with screen resolution 720x1640, 20.5:9 Display Ratio, 480 nits Screen Brightness and 90.6% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes with upto 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back and support for Face unlock as well for security options.

For the camera, Spark Power 2 Air has a quad rear camera with a 13-megapixel  primary sensor, a 2-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI lens. For the front, there is a 8-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 with company custom UI HiOS 6.1. On the connectivity front, it supports dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack and micro USB port. It measures  174.9 x 79.6 x 9.2 mm and the weight is 217 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (20.5:9 Display Ratio, 480 nits Screen Brightness and 90.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

258 ppi

Screen Size

7 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens (Quad Rear camera)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (ear Quad LED Flash and Front Dual Variable Intensity LED Flashlight)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

174.9 x 79.6 x 9.2 mm

Weight

220 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core)
Operating System

Android 10 (HiOS 6.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

G- sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air with huge 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air with huge 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes in Ice Jadeite and Cosmic Shine colour options.

