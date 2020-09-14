Description

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air features a huge 7-inch HD+ Incell IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with screen resolution 720x1640, 20.5:9 Display Ratio, 480 nits Screen Brightness and 90.6% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor.



Tecno Spark Power 2 Air comes with upto 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back and support for Face unlock as well for security options.



For the camera, Spark Power 2 Air has a quad rear camera with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI lens. For the front, there is a 8-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.





The smartphone runs on Android 10 with company custom UI HiOS 6.1. On the connectivity front, it supports dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack and micro USB port. It measures 174.9 x 79.6 x 9.2 mm and the weight is 217 grams.



