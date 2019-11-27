Description

Tecno Spark Power features a 6.35-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with screen resolution 720x1548. It is powered by Helio P22 octa-core processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.



Tecno Spark Power comes with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back as well and there is also support for Face unlock as well as security options.



For the camera, Spark Power has a triple rear camera with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It has quad LED flash. The device features a 13-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.



The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company custom UI HiOS 5.5. The device packs a 6000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. It measures 158.5 x 75.98 x 9.17 mm and the weight is 198.2 grams.