  • 03:55 Mar 15, 2020
Spark Power

Tecno Mobile Spark Power

Price :

Rs. 11999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 November, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.35 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1548 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Rs. 11999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 November, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.35 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1548 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Tecno Spark Power features a 6.35-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with screen resolution 720x1548. It is powered by Helio P22 octa-core processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Tecno Spark Power comes with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back as well and there is also support for Face unlock as well as security options.

For the camera, Spark Power has a triple rear camera with a 13-megapixel  primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It has quad LED flash. The device features a 13-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.
 
The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company custom UI HiOS 5.5. The device packs a 6000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. It measures 158.5 x 75.98 x 9.17 mm and the weight is 198.2 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (90% screen to body percentage)
Resolution

720 x 1548 pixels

Pixel Density

269 ppi

Screen Size

6.35 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Rear camera: 13MP(primary lens with f/2.0 aperture)+8MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP (macro lens))
Front Camera

13 MP (Dual LED flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad LED Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.5 x 75.98 x 9.17 mm

Weight

198 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie with HiOS 5.5 UI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: B1/B2/B4/B5/B8, FDD-LTE: B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28A/B28B, TDD-LTE: B38/B40/B41)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Light Sensor, G- sensor, Proximity ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Tecno Spark Power launched with 6000mAh battery, triple rear cameras

Tecno Spark Power launched with 6000mAh battery, triple rear cameras

For the camera, Spark Power has a triple rear camera with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It has quad LED flash. The device features a 13-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Tecno Mobile Image gallery

Latest Tecno Mobile Mobiles

Tecno Mobile Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies