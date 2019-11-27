You might like this
Tecno Mobile Spark Power
Product Features :
- Launch : 27 November, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.35 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1548 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Tecno Spark Power features a 6.35-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with screen resolution 720x1548. It is powered by Helio P22 octa-core processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
Tecno Spark Power comes with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back as well and there is also support for Face unlock as well as security options.
For the camera, Spark Power has a triple rear camera with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It has quad LED flash. The device features a 13-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.
The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company custom UI HiOS 5.5. The device packs a 6000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. It measures 158.5 x 75.98 x 9.17 mm and the weight is 198.2 grams.
Display
HD+ (90% screen to body percentage)
|Resolution
720 x 1548 pixels
|Pixel Density
269 ppi
|Screen Size
6.35 inches
Memory
|RAM
4 GB
|Internal Memory
64 GB
|Expandable
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Rear camera: 13MP(primary lens with f/2.0 aperture)+8MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP (macro lens))
|Front Camera
13 MP (Dual LED flash)
|Image Stablizer
No
|Flash
Yes (Quad LED Flash)
|Video Recording
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
6000 mAh
|Type
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
Bar
|Size
158.5 x 75.98 x 9.17 mm
|Weight
198 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
Android 9.0 (Pie with HiOS 5.5 UI)
Connectivity
|Network
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: B1/B2/B4/B5/B8, FDD-LTE: B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28A/B28B, TDD-LTE: B38/B40/B41)
|GSM/CDMA
GSM
|Bluetooth
5.0
|WiFi
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
Micro
|HDMI
No
|Headphone Connector
3.5 mm
|SIM
Dual
|NFC
No
|DLNA
No
Multimedia
|Radio
Yes
|Media Player
Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
|Video Player
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
No
|Sensors
Light Sensor, G- sensor, Proximity ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
|Built in Applications
Yes
|Warrenty
1 Year
|Dustproof
No
|Shockproof
No
|Keypad
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
No
Tecno Mobile News
