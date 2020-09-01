You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 September, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 1500 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Coming to the specifications, the Tecno Spark Go 2020 is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels along with 480 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor. The phone is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.
The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary AI Lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.
The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 Go Edition with HiOS 6.2 running on top of it. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and micro USB port.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (90 percent screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
1500 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 0.3MP (Dual Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary AI Lens)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (Dual LED flash, F2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad LED Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Go Edition, HiOS 6.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
