Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 September, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 1500 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 0.3MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

 

Coming to the specifications, the Tecno Spark Go 2020 is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels along with 480 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor. The phone is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. 

 

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary AI Lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 Go Edition with HiOS 6.2 running on top of it. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and micro USB port.

 

Display

Type

HD+ (90 percent screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

1500 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 0.3MP (Dual Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary AI Lens)
Front Camera

8 MP (Dual LED flash, F2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad LED Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Go Edition, HiOS 6.2)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

