Description

Coming to the specifications, the Tecno Spark Go 2020 is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels along with 480 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor. The phone is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary AI Lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 Go Edition with HiOS 6.2 running on top of it. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and micro USB port.