Spark 7T
Rumoured Specs

Tecno Mobile Spark 7T

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Tecno Spark 7T will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio and a pixel density of 269 ppi. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by an octa-core chipset which will likely be a budget MediaTek SoC. The smartphone is expected to come with 4GB RAM, offering 64GB of internal storage.

 

Tecno Spark 7T will feature a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary main camera with an AI lens and quad LED flash. On the software front, the Spark 7T will Android 11 out of the box with HiOS v7.6 UI and it will run a massive 6000mAh battery. The phone will also come with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Pixel Density

269 ppi

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera

8 MP (with dual LED flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad LED Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio A25)
Operating System

Android 11 (HiOS 7.5)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

0 Comments

