Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Tecno Spark 7T will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio and a pixel density of 269 ppi. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by an octa-core chipset which will likely be a budget MediaTek SoC. The smartphone is expected to come with 4GB RAM, offering 64GB of internal storage.
Tecno Spark 7T will feature a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary main camera with an AI lens and quad LED flash. On the software front, the Spark 7T will Android 11 out of the box with HiOS v7.6 UI and it will run a massive 6000mAh battery. The phone will also come with a rear fingerprint sensor.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
269 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with dual LED flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad LED Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio A25)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (HiOS 7.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
