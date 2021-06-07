Description

Tecno Spark 7T will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio and a pixel density of 269 ppi. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by an octa-core chipset which will likely be a budget MediaTek SoC. The smartphone is expected to come with 4GB RAM, offering 64GB of internal storage.

Tecno Spark 7T will feature a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary main camera with an AI lens and quad LED flash. On the software front, the Spark 7T will Android 11 out of the box with HiOS v7.6 UI and it will run a massive 6000mAh battery. The phone will also come with a rear fingerprint sensor.