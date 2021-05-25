You might like this
Tecno Mobile Spark 7 Pro 6GB
Price :
Rs. 10999
Product Features :
- Launch : 25 May, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Tecno Spark 7 Pro features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Display complemented with a 720 x 1600 resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera.
It runs on the latest HIOS 7.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by a Octa-Core Helio G80 processor. The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a depth sensor, and an AI lens. The device has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calling.
The Spark 7 Pro comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner to protect the data and privacy of the user. The device packs a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (refresh rate of 90Hz, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 89%.)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + AI Lens (Triple Camera: 48MP primary main sensor, a secondary 2MP depth camera, and an AI lens)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad LED Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (10W charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (HiOS 7.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, G- sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
