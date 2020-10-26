Spark 7 Pro
Tecno Mobile Spark 7 Pro

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Tecno Spark 7 Pro features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Display complemented with a 720 x 1600 resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera.

 

It runs on the latest HIOS 7.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by a Octa-Core Helio G80 processor. It comes in three storage options – 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB.

 

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a depth sensor, and an AI lens. The device has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

 

The Spark 7 Pro comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner to protect the data and privacy of the user. The device packs a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Display

Type

HD+ (refresh rate of 90Hz)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP (Triple 48-megapixel primary camera, a depth sensor, and an AI lens)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad LED Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (10W charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80)
Operating System

Android 11 (HiOS 7.5)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Tecno Mobile Image gallery

Tecno Mobile Video gallery

