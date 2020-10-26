Description

Tecno Spark 7 Pro features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Display complemented with a 720 x 1600 resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera.

It runs on the latest HIOS 7.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by a Octa-Core Helio G80 processor. It comes in three storage options – 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a depth sensor, and an AI lens. The device has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

The Spark 7 Pro comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner to protect the data and privacy of the user. The device packs a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.