Tecno Mobile Spark 7 3GB + 64GB
Price :
Rs. 7999
Product Features :
- Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Tecno Spark 7 comes with a big 6000 mAh battery with AI power charging & safe charging. The battery is claimed to offer standby time of upto 41 days, 42 hours calling time, 17 hours web browsing, 45 hours music playback, 17 hours game playing and 27 hours video playback. The battery comes with other AI features like AI power saving, full charge alert and automatically cuts the power when phone is fully charged to avoid overcharging.
It features a 6.52-inch Dot Notch Display with a 720 x 1600 resolution, 90.34% body screen ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio, with 480 nits brightness. The SPARK 7 runs on the latest HIOS 7.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by an Octa-Core 1.8 GHz CPU Helio A25 processor. It has up to 3GB RAM with 64 GB GB internal storage which is expandable upto 256GB
The smartphone is equipped with a 16 MP AI Dual Rear Camera with Quad Flash. The primary camera has an f/1.8 Aperture, enabling one to capture better clarity photos. It comes with features like time-lapse videos, slow motion videos, bokeh mode, AI Beauty Mode and AI Portrait Mode. The 8MP selfie camera comes with a F2.0 aperture and a dual front flash.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16 MP (16MP rear camera with Quad LED Flash, secondary AI camera)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with dual LED flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad LED Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio A25)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (HiOS 7.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
G- sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
