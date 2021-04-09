Description

Tecno Spark 7 comes with a big 6000 mAh battery with AI power charging & safe charging. The battery is claimed to offer standby time of upto 41 days, 42 hours calling time, 17 hours web browsing, 45 hours music playback, 17 hours game playing and 27 hours video playback. The battery comes with other AI features like AI power saving, full charge alert and automatically cuts the power when phone is fully charged to avoid overcharging.

It features a 6.52-inch Dot Notch Display with a 720 x 1600 resolution, 90.34% body screen ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio, with 480 nits brightness. The SPARK 7 runs on the latest HIOS 7.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by an Octa-Core 1.8 GHz CPU Helio A25 processor. It has up to 3GB RAM with 64 GB GB internal storage which is expandable upto 256GB

The smartphone is equipped with a 16 MP AI Dual Rear Camera with Quad Flash. The primary camera has an f/1.8 Aperture, enabling one to capture better clarity photos. It comes with features like time-lapse videos, slow motion videos, bokeh mode, AI Beauty Mode and AI Portrait Mode. The 8MP selfie camera comes with a F2.0 aperture and a dual front flash.