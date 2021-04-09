Spark 7 2GB + 32GB

Tecno Mobile Spark 7 2GB + 32GB

Rs. 6999

Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 16 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Tecno Spark 7 comes with a big 6000 mAh battery with AI power charging & safe charging. The battery is claimed to offer standby time of upto 41 days, 42 hours calling time, 17 hours web browsing, 45 hours music playback, 17 hours game playing and 27 hours video playback. The battery comes with other AI features like AI power saving, full charge alert and automatically cuts the power when phone is fully charged to avoid overcharging.

 

It features a 6.52-inch Dot Notch Display with a 720 x 1600 resolution, 90.34% body screen ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio, with 480 nits brightness. The SPARK 7 runs on the latest HIOS 7.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by an Octa-Core 1.8 GHz CPU Helio A25 processor. It has up to 3GB RAM with 64 GB GB internal storage which is expandable upto 256GB

 

The smartphone is equipped with a 16 MP AI Dual Rear Camera with Quad Flash. The primary camera has an f/1.8 Aperture, enabling one to capture better clarity photos. It comes with features like time-lapse videos, slow motion videos, bokeh mode, AI Beauty Mode and AI Portrait Mode. The 8MP selfie camera comes with a F2.0 aperture and a dual front flash.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16 MP (16MP rear camera with Quad LED Flash, secondary AI camera)
Front Camera

8 MP (with dual LED flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad LED Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio A25)
Operating System

Android 11 (HiOS 7.5)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, G- sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

