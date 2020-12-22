Description

The Tecno Spark 6 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 264ppi of pixel density and 480 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.



The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, it comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. The camera supports features including AI HDR, AI Beauty, Bokeh Mode, and Auto Scene Detection. For the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an LED flash.



The Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10 operating system with HiOS 6.2 on top and it comes with a 5000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoTLE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port. It measures 165.6x76.3x9.1mm and weighs 193 grams.