Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 December, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + AI lens
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Tecno Spark 6 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 264ppi of pixel density and 480 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.


The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

On the camera front, it comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. The camera supports features including AI HDR, AI Beauty, Bokeh Mode, and Auto Scene Detection. For the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an LED flash.


The Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10 operating system with HiOS 6.2 on top and it comes with a 5000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoTLE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port. It measures 165.6x76.3x9.1mm and weighs 193 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 264ppi of pixel density, and 480 nits of peak brightness)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Pixel Density

264 ppi

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + AI lens (13MP + AI Lens Dual AI Camera, Features: AI HDR, AI Beauty, Bokeh Mode, Auto Scene Detection, Panorama)
Front Camera

8 MP (8MP AI Selfie Camera, Features: AI Beauty, AI Portrait, Wide Selfie, Single Variable Intensity LED Flashlight)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual Rear Flash | Single Front Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

165.6 x 76.3 x 9.1mm

Weight

193 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio A25)
Operating System

Android 10 (HiOS 6.2)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 2G, 3G ( 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, WCDMA, GSM, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, EDGE, GPRS )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, AMR, MID, FLAC, OGG, 3GPP)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP, FLV, WEBM)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Light Sensor, Proximity, G- sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

