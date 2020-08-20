Description

Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with 7” HD+ dot notch display with more than 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is backed up by massive 6000 mAh battery claiming to offer standby time of 743 hours (31 days), 31 hours calling, 21 hours internet and wifi, 159 hours music playback, 14 hours game playing and 19 hours video playback. It runs Android 10 OS with HiOS 6.2.



The new smartphone houses a triple camera set-up with a 13 MP Primary Sensor Supported with an aperture of F1.8, AI Lens, 2 MP Depth Sensor and Quad Flash. It has an 8 MP AI Selfie camera with F2.0 aperture and dual front flash. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card.