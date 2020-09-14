Description

The Tecno Spark 6 comes with a punch-hole design at the front and there is a quad-camera setup at the back panel along with a physical fingerprint reader. The Tecno Spark 6 comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 264ppi of pixel density, and 480 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.





The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. On the camera front, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and three 2-megapixel shooters for macro, depth and AI scenes. For the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.





The Tecno Spark 6 runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoTLE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port.



