Tecno Mobile Spark 6

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Tecno Spark 6 comes with a punch-hole design at the front and there is a quad-camera setup at the back panel along with a physical fingerprint reader. The Tecno Spark 6 comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 264ppi of pixel density, and 480 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

 
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. On the camera front, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and three 2-megapixel shooters for macro, depth and AI scenes. For the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

 
The Tecno Spark 6 runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoTLE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port.

Display

Type

HD+ (20.5:9 aspect ratio, 264ppi of pixel density, and 480 nits of peak brightness)
Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

255 ppi

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Rear camera: 16-megapixel primary sensor and three 2-megapixel shooters for macro, depth and AI scenes)
Front Camera

8 MP (Dual LED flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad LED Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70)
Operating System

Android 10 (HiOS 7.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Light Sensor, Proximity, G- sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Tecno Spark 6 with quad-camera setup, MediaTek Helio G70 chipset launched

Tecno Spark 6 with quad-camera setup, MediaTek Helio G70 chipset launched

The Tecno Spark 6 comes with a punch-hole design at the front and there is a quad-camera setup at the back panel along with a physical fingerprint reader.

