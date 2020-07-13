Spark 5 Pro

Tecno Mobile Spark 5 Pro

Price :

Rs. 10499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 13 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Tecno Spark 5 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. 

 

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor. On the camera front, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI shooter. For the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture with dual-LED flash. 

 

The Tecno Spark 5 Pro runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a 5000mAh battery. The brand claims that it offers 17 hours of video, 115 hours of music, 13 hours of gameplay, 18 hours of browsing, 31 hours of call time and 480 hours of standby time. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoTLE, Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

255 ppi

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA (Quad Rear camera: 16MP(primary lens)+ 2MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP (macro lens) + AI lens, quad-LED flash)
Front Camera

8 MP (Dual LED flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad LED Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A25 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (HiOS 6.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Tecno Spark 5 Pro with quad-camera setup, punch-hole display launched in India

Dubbed as Tecno Spark 5 Pro, the smartphone is available in Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Seabed Blue and Cloud White colour options.

Tecno Mobile Image gallery

