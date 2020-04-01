You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 7 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1544 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Tecno Spark 5 Air is loaded with a 7-inch HD+ Dot-in display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor and it is available with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the Tecno Spark 5 Air is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and an AI Lens. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on HiOS 6.0.1 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth, LTE, GPS, FM and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 176.6 x 79.2 x 9.05mm.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ IPS (Dot-notch display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1544 pixels
|Screen Size
|
7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 0.3MP (Dual Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and an AI Lens)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (AI beauty mode and Wide selfie mode)
|Flash
|
Yes (Super Quad Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (HIOS 6.0.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
