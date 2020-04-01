Description

Tecno Spark 5 Air is loaded with a 7-inch HD+ Dot-in display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor and it is available with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Tecno Spark 5 Air is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and an AI Lens. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on HiOS 6.0.1 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth, LTE, GPS, FM and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 176.6 x 79.2 x 9.05mm.