Spark 5
Tecno Mobile Spark 5

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1544 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP + VGA
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Tecno Spark 5 is loaded with a 6.6-inch HD+ Dot-in display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, though the make is not known at the moment. The phone is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage. 

 

On the camera front, the Tecno Spark 5 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/18 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI Lens. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The Tecno Spark 5 runs on Android 10, which is based on HiOS 6.0.1 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth, LTE, GPS, FM and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.7 x 76.3 x 8.75mm.

Display

Type

HD+ IPS (Dot-notch display)
Resolution

720 x 1544 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP + VGA (Quad Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/18 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI Lens)
Front Camera

8 MP (AI beauty mode and Wide selfie mode)
Flash

Yes (Super Quad Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz

Operating System

Android 10 (HIOS 6.0.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Tecno Spark 5, Spark 5 Air with 5000mAh battery announced

Tecno Spark 5, Spark 5 Air with 5000mAh battery announced

The company has introduced Tecno Spark 5 and Tecno Spark 5 Air in Ghana.

