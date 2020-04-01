You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1544 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Tecno Spark 5 is loaded with a 6.6-inch HD+ Dot-in display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, though the make is not known at the moment. The phone is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage.
On the camera front, the Tecno Spark 5 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/18 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI Lens. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.
The Tecno Spark 5 runs on Android 10, which is based on HiOS 6.0.1 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth, LTE, GPS, FM and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.7 x 76.3 x 8.75mm.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ IPS (Dot-notch display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1544 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP + VGA (Quad Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/18 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI Lens)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (AI beauty mode and Wide selfie mode)
|Flash
|
Yes (Super Quad Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (HIOS 6.0.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
