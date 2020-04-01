Description

The Tecno Spark 5 is loaded with a 6.6-inch HD+ Dot-in display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, though the make is not known at the moment. The phone is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage.

On the camera front, the Tecno Spark 5 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/18 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an AI Lens. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Tecno Spark 5 runs on Android 10, which is based on HiOS 6.0.1 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth, LTE, GPS, FM and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.7 x 76.3 x 8.75mm.