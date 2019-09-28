Description

Tecno Spark 4 lite comes with 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with screen resolution 720x1600 pixels and comes equipped with 1.8GHz Quad-Core processor. It also has a fingerprint sensor and supports face recognition technology 2.0. Tecno Spark 4 Lite comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.





For the camera, it has a single rear camera with an 8-megapixel AI primary sensor with LED flash and on the front, it has another an 8-megapixel Selfie Camera with Flash for selfie and video calling. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company custom UI HiOS 5.0 and get its juices from 4000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.The phone measures 166.8mm x 75.8mm x 8.4mm and sensors include Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor.