  • 15:08 Jan 07, 2020
Spark 4 Lite
Tecno Mobile Spark 4 Lite

Description

Tecno Spark 4 lite comes with 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with screen resolution 720x1600 pixels and comes equipped with 1.8GHz Quad-Core processor.  It also has a fingerprint sensor and supports face recognition technology 2.0. Tecno Spark 4 Lite comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

 
For the camera, it has a single rear camera with an 8-megapixel AI primary sensor with LED flash and on the front, it has another an 8-megapixel Selfie Camera with Flash for selfie and video calling. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company custom UI HiOS 5.0 and get its juices from 4000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.The phone measures 166.8mm x 75.8mm x 8.4mm and sensors include Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches (Dot notch design)

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP

Front Camera

8 MP (with Flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.8 GHz (Helio A22)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie with HiOS 5.0 UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

