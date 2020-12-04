You might like this
Tecno Mobile Pova 6GB
Price :
Rs. 11999
Product Features :
- Launch : 04 December, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Tecno Pova Smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ dot-in display with a screen resolution of 720×1640 pixels and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The memory is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, it features a quad-camera setup with 13MP F/1.85 aperture clear lens + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens + AI lens with quad flash. For the front, there is an 8MP sensor with dual flash. The camera will have additional features such as AI beauty, Super night mode, Portrait mode, AI detection, etc.
The phone runs on HiOS 7 based on Android 10 and it is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB. The phone measures 171.23 x 77.57 x 9.4 mm.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (480 nits brightness and 90.4% screen aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
264 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens (Quad camera: 13MP with F/1.85 aperture, Quad Flash, 2MP Depth, 2MP Macro, AI Lens)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (With Dual Flash)
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad Flash)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
171.23 x 77.57 x 9.4 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (HiOS 7.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (With multi touch)
|Water Proof
|
No
