Rs. 11999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 04 December, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Tecno Pova Smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ dot-in display with a screen resolution of 720×1640 pixels and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The memory is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, it features a quad-camera setup with 13MP F/1.85 aperture clear lens + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens + AI lens with quad flash. For the front, there is an 8MP sensor with dual flash. The camera will have additional features such as AI beauty, Super night mode, Portrait mode, AI detection, etc.

 

The phone runs on HiOS 7 based on Android 10 and it is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB. The phone measures 171.23 x 77.57 x 9.4 mm.

Display

Type

HD+ (480 nits brightness and 90.4% screen aspect ratio)
Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

264 ppi

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens (Quad camera: 13MP with F/1.85 aperture, Quad Flash, 2MP Depth, 2MP Macro, AI Lens)
Front Camera

8 MP (With Dual Flash)
Flash

Yes (Quad Flash)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

171.23 x 77.57 x 9.4 mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80)
Operating System

Android 10 (HiOS 7.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (With multi touch)
Water Proof

No

