Description

Tecno Pova Smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ dot-in display with a screen resolution of 720×1640 pixels and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The memory is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, it features a quad-camera setup with 13MP F/1.85 aperture clear lens + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens + AI lens with quad flash. For the front, there is an 8MP sensor with dual flash. The camera will have additional features such as AI beauty, Super night mode, Portrait mode, AI detection, etc.

The phone runs on HiOS 7 based on Android 10 and it is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB. The phone measures 171.23 x 77.57 x 9.4 mm.