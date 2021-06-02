You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 7000 mAh
- Display : 6.9 inches
- Resolution :
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Tecno Pova 2 features a 6.9-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a standard 60Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The memory is also expandable via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, it features a quad-camera setup with 48 megapixels main camera, 2 megapixels macro camera, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as another 2 megapixels sensor for AI photography along an LED flash. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels sensor.
The phone runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 and it is backed by a 7000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a standard 60Hz screen refresh rate)
|Screen Size
|
6.9 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 48 megapixels main camera, 2 megapixels macro camera, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as another 2 megapixels sensor for AI photography)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad Flash)
Battery
|Capacity
|
7000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (HiOS 7.6)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (With multi touch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
