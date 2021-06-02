Pova 2

Tecno Mobile Pova 2

Price :

Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 7000 mAh
  • Display : 6.9 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Tecno Pova 2 features a 6.9-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a standard 60Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The memory is also expandable via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, it features a quad-camera setup with 48 megapixels main camera, 2 megapixels macro camera, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as another 2 megapixels sensor for AI photography along an LED flash. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels sensor.

 

The phone runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 and it is backed by a 7000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB. 

 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a standard 60Hz screen refresh rate)
Screen Size

6.9 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 48 megapixels main camera, 2 megapixels macro camera, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as another 2 megapixels sensor for AI photography)
Front Camera

8 MP

Flash

Yes (Quad Flash)

Battery

Capacity

7000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
Operating System

Android 11 (HiOS 7.6)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (With multi touch)
Water Proof

No

