Description

The Tecno Pova Smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ dot-in display with a screen resolution of 720×1640 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage.

On the camera front, it will also feature a quad-camera setup. The sensors include 13MP F/1.85 aperture clear lens + 2MP depth control lens + 2MP macro lens + AI lens with quad flash. For the front, it will be equipped with an 8MP sensor with dual flash. The camera will have additional features such as AI beauty, Super night mode, Portrait mode, AI detection, etc.

The phone will run on HiOS 7 based on Android 10 and it will be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 18W dual IC fast charging support.

The phone will be available in Magic Bluu, Speed Purple and Dazzle Black colours.