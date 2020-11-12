Description

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Display (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a pill shaped cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and backside.

It runs on the HIOS based on Android 11 and is powered by an Octa-Core Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also comes with a vapor chamber cooling system which keeps it 3-5º cooler.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The rear camera comes with a quad-LED flash. The device has a dual front camera of a 48-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor with a dual LED flash.

The Phantom X comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user which is claimed to unlock in 4 seconds. The device packs a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Tecno claims that with a 30 -minute charge the device charges up to 70%.