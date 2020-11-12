Phantom X
Coming Soon

Tecno Mobile Phantom X

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 4700mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 13MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 4700mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Display (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a pill shaped cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and backside.

 

It runs on the HIOS based on Android 11 and is powered by an Octa-Core Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also comes with a vapor chamber cooling system which keeps it 3-5º cooler.

 

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The rear camera comes with a quad-LED flash. The device has a dual front camera of a 48-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor with a dual LED flash.

 

The Phantom X comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user which is claimed to unlock in 4 seconds. The device packs a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Tecno claims that with a 30 -minute charge the device charges up to 70%.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 13MP + 8MP (Triple Cameras: 50+13+8MP Rear Camera with 1/1.3 inch ultra-large sensor & Quad Flash)
Front Camera

48MP + 8MP (48MP front camera, 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera, dual LED flash)
Flash

Yes (Penta LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4700mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95)
Operating System

Android 11 (HiOS)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Tecno Mobile Image gallery

Latest Tecno Mobile Mobiles

Tecno Mobile Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies