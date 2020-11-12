You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 4700mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Display (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a pill shaped cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and backside.
It runs on the HIOS based on Android 11 and is powered by an Octa-Core Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It also comes with a vapor chamber cooling system which keeps it 3-5º cooler.
The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The rear camera comes with a quad-LED flash. The device has a dual front camera of a 48-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor with a dual LED flash.
The Phantom X comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user which is claimed to unlock in 4 seconds. The device packs a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Tecno claims that with a 30 -minute charge the device charges up to 70%.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 13MP + 8MP (Triple Cameras: 50+13+8MP Rear Camera with 1/1.3 inch ultra-large sensor & Quad Flash)
|Front Camera
|
48MP + 8MP (48MP front camera, 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera, dual LED flash)
|Flash
|
Yes (Penta LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4700mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (HiOS)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
