Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Tecno Camon 17P has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with 500 nits peak brightness, 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 395ppi pixel density. The phone draws power from the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The Tecno Camon 17P has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and an AI sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that charges at 18W speeds. The tecno Camon 17P has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (500 nits peak brightness, 82% screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2460 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
395 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens (Quad Cameras: 64-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel bokeh lens, AI sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (HiOS 7.6)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz))
|Internet
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
