Description

The Tecno Camon 17P has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with 500 nits peak brightness, 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 395ppi pixel density. The phone draws power from the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Tecno Camon 17P has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and an AI sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that charges at 18W speeds. The tecno Camon 17P has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11.