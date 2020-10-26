Camon 17P
Coming Soon

Tecno Mobile Camon 17P

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Tecno Camon 17P has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with 500 nits peak brightness, 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 395ppi pixel density. The phone draws power from the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 

 

The Tecno Camon 17P has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and an AI sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

 

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that charges at 18W speeds. The tecno Camon 17P has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11. 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (500 nits peak brightness, 82% screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2460 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

395 ppi

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens (Quad Cameras: 64-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel bokeh lens, AI sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
Operating System

Android 11 (HiOS 7.6)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz))
Internet

Yes

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P, Camon 17 Pro launched with MediaTek Helio SoCs

Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P, Camon 17 Pro launched with MediaTek Helio SoCs

Tecno has launched the Camon 17 series in Nigeria under which the three smartphone come with MediaTek Helio chips, 5000mAh batteries and more

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Tecno Mobile Image gallery

Latest Tecno Mobile Mobiles

Tecno Mobile Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies