Camon 17 Pro
Coming Soon

Tecno Mobile Camon 17 Pro

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2469 pixels) display with 500 nits peak brightness, 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and 395ppi pixel density. It comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

 

 

The quad camera setup on the back of the phone includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone gets a 48-megapixel ultra-clear selfie camera. 

 

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and you also get a stereo speaker setup. The phone measures 168.89 x 76.98 x 8.95 mm. 

 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (500 nits peak brightness, 82% screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2460 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

395 ppi

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras: 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel bokeh, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor)
Front Camera

48MP

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (25W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95)
Operating System

Android 11 (HiOS 7.6)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz))
Internet

Yes

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P, Camon 17 Pro launched with MediaTek Helio SoCs

Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P, Camon 17 Pro launched with MediaTek Helio SoCs

Tecno has launched the Camon 17 series in Nigeria under which the three smartphone come with MediaTek Helio chips, 5000mAh batteries and more

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Tecno Mobile Image gallery

Latest Tecno Mobile Mobiles

Tecno Mobile Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies