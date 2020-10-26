Description

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2469 pixels) display with 500 nits peak brightness, 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and 395ppi pixel density. It comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The quad camera setup on the back of the phone includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone gets a 48-megapixel ultra-clear selfie camera.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and you also get a stereo speaker setup. The phone measures 168.89 x 76.98 x 8.95 mm.