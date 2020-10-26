You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Tecno Camon 17 Pro sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2469 pixels) display with 500 nits peak brightness, 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and 395ppi pixel density. It comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The quad camera setup on the back of the phone includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone gets a 48-megapixel ultra-clear selfie camera.
It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and you also get a stereo speaker setup. The phone measures 168.89 x 76.98 x 8.95 mm.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (500 nits peak brightness, 82% screen-to-body ratio, 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2460 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
395 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras: 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel bokeh, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor)
|Front Camera
|
48MP
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (25W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G95)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (HiOS 7.6)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz))
|Internet
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Side mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
