Camon 17
Coming Soon

Tecno Mobile Camon 17

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 16MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Tecno Camon 17 is loaded with a 6.55 HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 450 nits peak brightness, 90% screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

For the rear, it comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel inside the hole-punch cutout.

 

The Tecno Camon 17 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 11, which is based on HiOS 7.6. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C.

Display

Type

HD+ (450 nits peak brightness, 90% screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 16MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras: 48-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 2-megapixel tertiary sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Flash

Yes (Penta LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
Operating System

Android 11 (HiOS 7.6)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz))
Internet

Yes

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Light Sensor, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

