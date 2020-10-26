You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Tecno Camon 17 is loaded with a 6.55 HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 450 nits peak brightness, 90% screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
For the rear, it comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel inside the hole-punch cutout.
The Tecno Camon 17 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 11, which is based on HiOS 7.6. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (450 nits peak brightness, 90% screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 16MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras: 48-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 2-megapixel tertiary sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (Penta LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (HiOS 7.6)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz))
|Internet
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Light Sensor, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
