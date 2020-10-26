Description

Tecno Camon 17 is loaded with a 6.55 HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 450 nits peak brightness, 90% screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the rear, it comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel inside the hole-punch cutout.

The Tecno Camon 17 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 11, which is based on HiOS 7.6. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C.