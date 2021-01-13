Camon 16 Premier

Tecno Mobile Camon 16 Premier

Price :

Rs. 16999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 13 January, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.5 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.85 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier features a 6.85-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness, 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and HDR10+. The phone is powered by Mediatek G90T processor with Hyper Engine Gaming Technology. The phone is equipped with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.


The major highlight of the smartphone is the cameras. The phone comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel 119° wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel 2.5cm macro camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it features a dual punch-hole selfie camera with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary 105° ultra-wide-angle lens.

 

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier gets a 4500 mAh battery with 18w fast charge. It provides a standby time of 28 days, calling time of 42 hours and music playback of 140 hours. It has a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phones on Android 10 operating system with HiOS. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, GPS, GLONASS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port. It measures 170.61 x 77.18 x 9.1mm and weighs 210 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio)
Resolution

2460 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.85 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras: 64MP rear camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide camera, 2MP Depth Sensor, 2MP 2.5cm macro camera)
Front Camera

48MP + 8MP (48MP front camera, 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera, dual LED flash)
Flash

Yes (Penta LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

170.61 x 77.18 x 9.1mm

Weight

210 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.5 GHz (MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (HiOS)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

Yes

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Light Sensor, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Tecno Camon 16 Premier will be available from Flipkart as well as offline retail outlets across India starting January 16.

