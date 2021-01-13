You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 13 January, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.5 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.85 inches
- Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Tecno Camon 16 Premier features a 6.85-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness, 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and HDR10+. The phone is powered by Mediatek G90T processor with Hyper Engine Gaming Technology. The phone is equipped with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The major highlight of the smartphone is the cameras. The phone comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel 119° wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel 2.5cm macro camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it features a dual punch-hole selfie camera with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary 105° ultra-wide-angle lens.
The Tecno Camon 16 Premier gets a 4500 mAh battery with 18w fast charge. It provides a standby time of 28 days, calling time of 42 hours and music playback of 140 hours. It has a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The phones on Android 10 operating system with HiOS. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, GPS, GLONASS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port. It measures 170.61 x 77.18 x 9.1mm and weighs 210 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio)
|Resolution
|
2460 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.85 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras: 64MP rear camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide camera, 2MP Depth Sensor, 2MP 2.5cm macro camera)
|Front Camera
|
48MP + 8MP (48MP front camera, 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera, dual LED flash)
|Flash
|
Yes (Penta LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
170.61 x 77.18 x 9.1mm
|Weight
|
210 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.5 GHz (MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (HiOS)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Light Sensor, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
