Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 October, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Tecno Camon 16 is loaded with a 6.8 HD+ 20.5:9 display with 480 nits brightness display and a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

For the rear, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel depth of field sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, and an AI lens. The rear camera comes with features like auto eye focusing, video bokeh, 2K QHD video support, and pro photography modes such as Night Portrait, Super Night Shot, Macro, Body-shaping, 10x Zoom, Slow Motion, and more. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel with dual LED flash.

 

The Tecno Camon 16 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on HiOS 7.0.

Display

Type

HD+ (20.5:9 display with 480 nits brightness)
Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens (Quad Cameras: 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + AI lens)
Front Camera

16 MP (dual LED flash)
Flash

Yes (Penta LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (HiOS 7.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz))
Internet

Yes

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Light Sensor, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

