You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 10 October, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Tecno Camon 16 is loaded with a 6.8 HD+ 20.5:9 display with 480 nits brightness display and a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
For the rear, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel depth of field sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, and an AI lens. The rear camera comes with features like auto eye focusing, video bokeh, 2K QHD video support, and pro photography modes such as Night Portrait, Super Night Shot, Macro, Body-shaping, 10x Zoom, Slow Motion, and more. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel with dual LED flash.
The Tecno Camon 16 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on HiOS 7.0.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20.5:9 display with 480 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI lens (Quad Cameras: 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (4cm macro) + 2MP (f/2.4 depth) + AI lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (dual LED flash)
|Flash
|
Yes (Penta LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (HiOS 7.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz))
|Internet
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Light Sensor, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement