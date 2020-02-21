Description

The Tecno Camon 15 Pro is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Full View display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 480 nits brightness and 91.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.35GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The major highlight of the smartphone is the new pop-up selfie camera. The pop-up selfie mechanism is loaded with a 32-megapixel shooter. For the rear, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and Ultra Night Lens that is supported by DSP chip.

The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on HiOS 6.0.1 and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery. The Tecno Camon 15 Pro features a fingerprint sensor as well. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.