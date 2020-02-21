Description

Tecno Camon 15 features a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.





The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary, 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and Ultra Night Lens supported by DSP chip. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with HiOS 6.0.1, which is based on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.