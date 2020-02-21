You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 21 February, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1544 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Tecno Camon 15 features a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.
The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary, 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and Ultra Night Lens supported by DSP chip. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with HiOS 6.0.1, which is based on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ IPS (Dot-notch display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1544 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras: 48-megapixel primary lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and Ultra Night Lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (AI beauty mode and Wide selfie mode)
|Flash
|
Yes (Super Quad Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (HIOS 6.0.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Light Sensor, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Tecno Mobile News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement