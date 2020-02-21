  • 13:20 Feb 21, 2020
Camon 15

Tecno Mobile Camon 15

Price :

Rs. 9999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 21 February, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1544 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Tecno Camon 15 features a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.



The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary, 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and Ultra Night Lens supported by DSP chip. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with HiOS 6.0.1, which is based on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.

Display

Type

HD+ IPS (Dot-notch display)
Resolution

720 x 1544 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras: 48-megapixel primary lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and Ultra Night Lens)
Front Camera

16 MP (AI beauty mode and Wide selfie mode)
Flash

Yes (Super Quad Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (HIOS 6.0.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

Yes

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Light Sensor, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity ( in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

