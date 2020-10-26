Description

The TCL 20L+ sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a centered punch hole for front cam, 500 nits peak brightness, 20:9 display ratio and 395 ppi. It draws power from a Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.

The quad-camera setup on the back includes a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP f/2.2 118° ultra wide angle camera, a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP f/2.2 sensor that can be used for selfies and video chats.

TCL 20L Plus is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W quick charge through USB-C 2.0. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-mic noise cancellation, dual speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant key and more. It runs on TCL UI based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS.