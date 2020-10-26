20L+
TCL 20L+

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

The TCL 20L+ sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a centered punch hole for front cam, 500 nits peak brightness, 20:9 display ratio and 395 ppi. It draws power from a Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card. 

 

The quad-camera setup on the back includes a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP f/2.2 118° ultra wide angle camera, a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP f/2.2 sensor that can be used for selfies and video chats. 

 

TCL 20L Plus is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W quick charge through USB-C 2.0. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-mic noise cancellation, dual speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant key and more. It runs on TCL UI based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS. 

Type

IPS-LCD, Full HD+ ( 500 nits peak brightness, 20:9 Aspect Ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

395 ppi

Screen Size

6.67 inches

RAM

6 GB (LDPPR4X)
Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP f/2.2 118° ultra wide angle camera, 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Design

Bar

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 662 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (TCL UI)

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-Band Wifi, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Casting, Mobile Hotspot, VoLTE, VoWiF)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
NFC

Yes

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

TCL 20 Pro 5G, 20L Plus, 20L, 20S launched

TCL introduced four new smartphones at its event out of which the TCL 20 Pro 5G is the smartphone with the most high-end specs.

