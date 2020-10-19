You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.82 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The TCL 20 SE sports a 6.82-inch LCD water-drop style display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 460 coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable upto 256GB via a MicroSD card.
The quad camera setup on the rear includes a 16MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra wide-angle camera with a couple of 2MP auxiliary units. On the front, we have an 8MP shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting up to 18W fast charging, although one gets just a 10W adapter in the box. It runs on Android 11 and offers FM Radio, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, and NFC.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, LCD (90% screen-to-body ratio, 450 Nits brightness, 20.5:9 screen ratio )
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
263 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.82 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 64 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage )
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 16MP f/1.8 primary shooter, 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor with 115-degree FOV, 2MP f/2.4 Macro sensor, 2MP f/2.4 Depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p @ 30 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
172.08 x 77.14 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|
206 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 460 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (TCL UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot, VoLTE, VoWifi)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, HSPA, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
