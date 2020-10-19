Description

The TCL 20 SE sports a 6.82-inch LCD water-drop style display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 460 coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable upto 256GB via a MicroSD card.

The quad camera setup on the rear includes a 16MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra wide-angle camera with a couple of 2MP auxiliary units. On the front, we have an 8MP shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting up to 18W fast charging, although one gets just a 10W adapter in the box. It runs on Android 11 and offers FM Radio, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, and NFC.