20 SE
Coming Soon

TCL 20 SE

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.82 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The TCL 20 SE sports a 6.82-inch LCD water-drop style display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 460 coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable upto 256GB via a MicroSD card. 

 

The quad camera setup on the rear includes a 16MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra wide-angle camera with a couple of 2MP auxiliary units. On the front, we have an 8MP shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting up to 18W fast charging, although one gets just a 10W adapter in the box. It runs on Android 11  and offers FM Radio, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, and NFC.

 

Display

Type

Full HD+, LCD (90% screen-to-body ratio, 450 Nits brightness, 20.5:9 screen ratio )
Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

263 ppi

Screen Size

6.82 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 64 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage )
Expandable

256 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 16MP f/1.8 primary shooter, 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor with 115-degree FOV, 2MP f/2.4 Macro sensor, 2MP f/2.4 Depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p @ 30 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

172.08 x 77.14 x 9.1 mm

Weight

206 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 460 processor, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (TCL UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot, VoLTE, VoWifi)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, HSPA, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

TCL announces range of products at CES 2021 including TVs, Smartphones and Tablets

TCL announces range of products at CES 2021 including TVs, Smartphones and Tablets

TCL has announced a range of products including 4K TVs, 2 new tablets and 5 new smartphones.

0 Comments

TCL Image gallery

