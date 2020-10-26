Description

TCL 20 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with a centered punch hole for front cam and a Pixelworks chip that converts SDR videos to HDR. It draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.

The quad-camera setup on the back includes a 48MP Sony IMX 582 main camera with OIS, a 16MP f/2.4 123° ultra wide angle camera, a 2MP f/2.2 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. A 32MP sensor on the front can be used for selfies and video chats.

TCL 20 Pro 5G is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W quick charge and 15W wireless charging. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-mic noise cancellation, in-display fingerprint sensor, and more. It runs on TCL UI based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and USB-C 2.0 port.