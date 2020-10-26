You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
TCL 20 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with a centered punch hole for front cam and a Pixelworks chip that converts SDR videos to HDR. It draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.
The quad-camera setup on the back includes a 48MP Sony IMX 582 main camera with OIS, a 16MP f/2.4 123° ultra wide angle camera, a 2MP f/2.2 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. A 32MP sensor on the front can be used for selfies and video chats.
TCL 20 Pro 5G is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W quick charge and 15W wireless charging. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-mic noise cancellation, in-display fingerprint sensor, and more. It runs on TCL UI based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and USB-C 2.0 port.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (Pixelworks chip, DCI-P3 100%, 16.7M colors )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
394 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB (LDPPR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
1 TB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP Sony IMX 582 main camera with OIS, 16MP f/2.4 123° ultra wide angle camera, 2MP f/2.2 macro camera, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.45 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (OIS)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 18W fast charging, 15W wireless charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, Adreno 619 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (TCL UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-Band Wifi, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Casting, Mobile Hotspot, VoLTE, VoWiF)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
