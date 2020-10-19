You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The TCL 20 5G comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole LCD Dotch display with FHD+ resolution, 20:9 screen ratio and 91% screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 690 which is paired with 6 gigs of RAM.
The triple camera setup on the back consists of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide-angle shooter with 118-degree FoV, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging over Qualcomm’s QC 4+ standard.
In addition to 5G connectivity with downlink speeds of up to 2.7 Gbps, you also get Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
LCD, Full HD+ ( HDR 10, 450 nits brightness, 91% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
395 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB (LDPPR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage )
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
166.2 x 76.8 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|
206 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 690 5G processor, Adreno 619L GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (TCL UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-Band Wifi, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Casting, Mobile Hotspot, VoLTE, VoWiF)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
