Description

The TCL 20 5G comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole LCD Dotch display with FHD+ resolution, 20:9 screen ratio and 91% screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 690 which is paired with 6 gigs of RAM.

The triple camera setup on the back consists of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide-angle shooter with 118-degree FoV, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging over Qualcomm’s QC 4+ standard.

In addition to 5G connectivity with downlink speeds of up to 2.7 Gbps, you also get Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.