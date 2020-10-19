20 5G
TCL 20 5G

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

The TCL 20 5G comes with a 6.67-inch punch-hole LCD Dotch display with FHD+ resolution, 20:9 screen ratio and 91% screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 690 which is paired with 6 gigs of RAM. 

 

The triple camera setup on the back consists of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide-angle shooter with 118-degree FoV, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging over Qualcomm’s QC 4+ standard. 

 

In addition to 5G connectivity with downlink speeds of up to 2.7 Gbps, you also get Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Display

Type

LCD, Full HD+ ( HDR 10, 450 nits brightness, 91% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

395 ppi

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB (LDPPR4X)
Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage )
Expandable

256 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS)
Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

166.2 x 76.8 x 9.1 mm

Weight

206 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 690 5G processor, Adreno 619L GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (TCL UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-Band Wifi, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Casting, Mobile Hotspot, VoLTE, VoWiF)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

TCL announces range of products at CES 2021 including TVs, Smartphones and Tablets

TCL announces range of products at CES 2021 including TVs, Smartphones and Tablets

TCL has announced a range of products including 4K TVs, 2 new tablets and 5 new smartphones.

