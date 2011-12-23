You might like this
Spice Mobiles QT 62 BLADE
Product Features :
- Launch : 23 December, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Spice
- Processor :
- Battery : 1000 mAh
- Display : 2.36 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 240 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim QWERTY keypad phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth, FM radio, music player, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (65K Colors)
|Resolution
|
320 x 240 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.36 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
8.7 MB
|Expandable
|
8 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600 x 1200 Pixels, Single Touch Camera Operation, Brightness Level, Multi Shot, Night Vision, Photo CLI)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
3 hrs
|Standby Time
|
200 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
100 x 55 x 10.30 mm
|Weight
|
85 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Spice
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800 MHz)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.0
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
Yes
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (with Scheduled FM Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (World Clock, Calendar, Date/Time, Calculator, Alarm )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Qwerty
