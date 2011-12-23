QT 62 BLADE

Spice Mobiles QT 62 BLADE

Price :

Rs. 6999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 23 December, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Spice
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 2.36 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 240 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim QWERTY keypad phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth, FM radio, music player, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K Colors)
Resolution

320 x 240 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.36 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

8.7 MB

Expandable

8 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600 x 1200 Pixels, Single Touch Camera Operation, Brightness Level, Multi Shot, Night Vision, Photo CLI)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1000 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

3 hrs

Standby Time

200 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

100 x 55 x 10.30 mm

Weight

85 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Spice

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800 MHz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.0

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

Yes

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (with Scheduled FM Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (World Clock, Calendar, Date/Time, Calculator, Alarm )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Qwerty

