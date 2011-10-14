Mi 350

Spice Mobiles Mi 350

Product Features :

  • Launch : 14 October, 2011
  • Operating System : Android 2.3
  • Processor : Single Core 650 MHz
  • Battery : 1500 mAh
  • Display : 3.5 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 3.15 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A dual sim smartphone with 3.5 inches capacitive touchscreen, 3G, bluetooth, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity & runs on Android 2.3 Gingerbread OS.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (capacitive touchscreen)
Resolution

320 x 480 pixels

Pixel Density

165 ppi

Screen Size

3.5 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

512 MB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

3.15 MP (2048x1536 pixels, 8x Digital Zoom, Single Touch Camera Operation, Brightness Level, Multi Shot, Night Vision, Photo CLI,)
Front Camera

0.3 MP (VGA, 640x480 Pixels)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1500 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

3 hrs

Standby Time

200 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

118 x 60 x 13.4 mm

Weight

134 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 650 MHz (Cortex-A9, Chipset: Mediatek MT6573)
Operating System

Android 2.3 (Gingerbread)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100 )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (802.11, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 12 (4+1/3+2/2+3/1+4 slots), 32 - 48 kbps Class 12)
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.1)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Predictive Text, Incoming Call Guard, World Clock (Format12/24), Alarm, Calculator, To-Do List)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

