Spice Mobiles Mi 350
Product Features :
- Launch : 14 October, 2011
- Operating System :Android 2.3
- Processor : Single Core 650 MHz
- Battery : 1500 mAh
- Display : 3.5 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A dual sim smartphone with 3.5 inches capacitive touchscreen, 3G, bluetooth, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity & runs on Android 2.3 Gingerbread OS.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (capacitive touchscreen)
|Resolution
|
320 x 480 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
165 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
512 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3.15 MP (2048x1536 pixels, 8x Digital Zoom, Single Touch Camera Operation, Brightness Level, Multi Shot, Night Vision, Photo CLI,)
|Front Camera
|
0.3 MP (VGA, 640x480 Pixels)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1500 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
3 hrs
|Standby Time
|
200 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
118 x 60 x 13.4 mm
|Weight
|
134 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 650 MHz (Cortex-A9, Chipset: Mediatek MT6573)
|Operating System
|
Android 2.3 (Gingerbread)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100 )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 12 (4+1/3+2/2+3/1+4 slots), 32 - 48 kbps Class 12)
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.1)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Predictive Text, Incoming Call Guard, World Clock (Format12/24), Alarm, Calculator, To-Do List)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
