Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 July, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Spice
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 3.14 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 400 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 3.2 MP
  • Expandable : 16 GB

Description

A dual sim touchscreen phone with 3.2 MP camera, Wi-Fi, JAVA support & opera mini web browser.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

240 x 400 pixels

Pixel Density

149 ppi

Screen Size

3.14 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

45 MB

Expandable

16 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

3.2 MP (2048 x 1536 Pixels, Digital Zoom, Multi Shot, Night Vision, Photo CLI)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (15 fps)

Battery

Capacity

1000 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

8 hrs

Standby Time

234 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

111 x 54 x 13.2 mm

Weight

100 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Spice

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800 )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes ( with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3/AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Predictive Text, Incoming Call Guard, World Clock (Format12/24), Alarm, Calculator, Currency/Unit Convertor, Calendar, To-Do List, Caller Group, Auto Power On/Off )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (WQVGA)

