Spice Mobiles M 6700 Cappuccino
Price :
Rs. 14000
|
Rs. 14000
Product Features :
- Launch : 19 July, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Spice
- Processor :
- Battery : 1000 mAh
- Display : 3.14 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 400 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 16 GB
Description
A dual sim touchscreen phone with 3.2 MP camera, Wi-Fi, JAVA support & opera mini web browser.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
240 x 400 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
149 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.14 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
45 MB
|Expandable
|
16 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3.2 MP (2048 x 1536 Pixels, Digital Zoom, Multi Shot, Night Vision, Photo CLI)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (15 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
8 hrs
|Standby Time
|
234 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
111 x 54 x 13.2 mm
|Weight
|
100 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Spice
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800 )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes ( with Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Predictive Text, Incoming Call Guard, World Clock (Format12/24), Alarm, Calculator, Currency/Unit Convertor, Calendar, To-Do List, Caller Group, Auto Power On/Off )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (WQVGA)
