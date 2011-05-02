You might like this
Spice Mobiles M 6200
Product Features :
- Launch : 02 May, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Spice
- Processor :
- Battery : 800 mAh
- Display : 2 inches
- Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
Trendy & super slim dual sim phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth & upto 8 GB expandable memory.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (64k colors)
|Resolution
|
176 X 220 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
141 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
500 KB
|Expandable
|
8 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600 x 1200 Pixels, Digital Zoom, Single Touch Camera Operation, Brightness Level, Multi Shot, Night Vision, Photo CLI)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
800 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4.5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
240 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
109.8 x 45.2 x 12.3 mm
|Weight
|
67 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Spice
Connectivity
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual GSM standby)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (World Clock (Format12/24), Alarm, Calculator, Currency/Unit Convertor, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
