M 6200

Spice Mobiles M 6200

Price :

Rs. 9990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 02 May, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Spice
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 800 mAh
  • Display : 2 inches
  • Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Rs. 9990

Description

Trendy & super slim dual sim phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth & upto 8 GB expandable memory.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (64k colors)
Resolution

176 X 220 pixels

Pixel Density

141 ppi

Screen Size

2 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

500 KB

Expandable

8 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600 x 1200 Pixels, Digital Zoom, Single Touch Camera Operation, Brightness Level, Multi Shot, Night Vision, Photo CLI)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

800 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

4.5 hrs

Standby Time

240 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

109.8 x 45.2 x 12.3 mm

Weight

67 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Spice

Connectivity

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dual GSM standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes (MP3)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (World Clock (Format12/24), Alarm, Calculator, Currency/Unit Convertor, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

