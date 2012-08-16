M 5900

Spice Mobiles M 5900

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 August, 2012
  • Operating System : Proprietary Spice
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 3.5 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 1.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim touchscreen phone with 1.3 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (HVGA , 262K Colors)
Resolution

320 x 480 pixels

Pixel Density

165 ppi

Screen Size

3.5 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

200 MB

Expandable

8 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

1.3 MP (1280 x 1024 Pixels, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1000 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

3.3 hrs

Standby Time

200 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

114 x 62 x 13.6 mm

Weight

70 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Spice

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800 MHz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

