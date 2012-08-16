You might like this
Spice Mobiles M 5900
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 August, 2012
- Operating System :Proprietary Spice
- Processor :
- Battery : 1000 mAh
- Display : 3.5 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim touchscreen phone with 1.3 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (HVGA , 262K Colors)
|Resolution
|
320 x 480 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
165 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.5 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
200 MB
|Expandable
|
8 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
1.3 MP (1280 x 1024 Pixels, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
3.3 hrs
|Standby Time
|
200 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
114 x 62 x 13.6 mm
|Weight
|
70 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Spice
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800 MHz)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
