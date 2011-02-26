You might like this
Spice Mobiles M 5700 Flo
Product Features :
- Launch : 26 February, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Spice
- Processor :
- Battery : 1000 mAh
- Display : 3 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 4 GB
Description
A full touchscreen phone with FM radio, audio player, bluetooth & upto 4 GB expandable memory.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (Resistive Touch Screen)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
143 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
100 KB
|Expandable
|
4 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4 hrs
|Standby Time
|
250 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
99 x 56 x 13.5 mm
|Weight
|
65 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Spice
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 1800 / 900 MHz)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM+GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (with Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Social Networking Apps, Email, Spice Gang, Ibibo, Vuclip, Scheduled SMS, Number Blacklist)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
