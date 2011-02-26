M 5700 Flo

Spice Mobiles M 5700 Flo

Price :

Rs. 2667

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 26 February, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Spice
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 3 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera :
  • Expandable : 4 GB

Rs. 2667

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 26 February, 2011
  • Operating System :Proprietary Spice
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 3 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 4 GB

Description

A full touchscreen phone with FM radio, audio player, bluetooth & upto 4 GB expandable memory.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (Resistive Touch Screen)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

143 ppi

Screen Size

3 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

100 KB

Expandable

4 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1000 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

4 hrs

Standby Time

250 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

99 x 56 x 13.5 mm

Weight

65 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Spice

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 1800 / 900 MHz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1

WiFi

Yes (802.11)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM+GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (with Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Social Networking Apps, Email, Spice Gang, Ibibo, Vuclip, Scheduled SMS, Number Blacklist)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Spice Mobiles Image gallery

Latest Spice Mobiles Mobiles

Spice Mobiles Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies