  • 01:15 Feb 05, 2020
M 5445

Spice Mobiles M 5445

Price :

Rs. 6398

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 02 June, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Spice
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Rs. 6398

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 02 June, 2011
  • Operating System :Proprietary Spice
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

Slim mobile phone with digital camera, FM radio, music player & upto 8 GB expandable memory.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (QVGA, 65K Colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP (640 x 480 Pixels, VGA, Digital Zoom, Burst mode, Night mode)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1000 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

4.5 hrs

Standby Time

400 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

118 x 49 x 11.3 mm

Weight

87 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Spice

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800 Mhz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

1.2

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

Yes

SIM

Single

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (with Scheduled FM Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Alarm, Calculator, Currency/Unit Convertor, Calendar, To-Do List, Voice Memo, Caller Group, Auto Power On/Off )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Spice Mobiles Image gallery

Latest Spice Mobiles Mobiles

Spice Mobiles Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies