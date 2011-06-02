You might like this
Spice Mobiles M 5445
Product Features :
- Launch : 02 June, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Spice
- Processor :
- Battery : 1000 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
Slim mobile phone with digital camera, FM radio, music player & upto 8 GB expandable memory.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (QVGA, 65K Colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP (640 x 480 Pixels, VGA, Digital Zoom, Burst mode, Night mode)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4.5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
400 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
118 x 49 x 11.3 mm
|Weight
|
87 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Spice
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800 Mhz)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
1.2
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
Yes
|SIM
|
Single
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (with Scheduled FM Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Alarm, Calculator, Currency/Unit Convertor, Calendar, To-Do List, Voice Memo, Caller Group, Auto Power On/Off )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
