  Launch : 19 September, 2011
  Operating System : Proprietary Spice
  Processor :
  Battery : 2200 mAh
  Display : 2.4 inches
  Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  RAM :
  Camera : 0.3 MP
  Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim GSM phone with stereo bluetooth, FM radio, music player, torchlight & upto 8 GB expandable memory.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (QVGA)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP (VGA, Exposure compensation, Burst mode, Digital zoom, Night mode)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (High Quality Video Player)

Battery

Capacity

2200 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

16 hrs

Standby Time

600 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

117 x 49.9 x 14.5 mm

Weight

112 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Spice

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800 MHz )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.0 ( with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

Yes

SIM

Dual (Dual Standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (with FM recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Torch Light, Date, Time, User Profile, English and Hindi Language Support, Fun Spice)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

