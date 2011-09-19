You might like this
Spice Mobiles M 5370
Product Features :
- Launch : 19 September, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Spice
- Processor :
- Battery : 2200 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim GSM phone with stereo bluetooth, FM radio, music player, torchlight & upto 8 GB expandable memory.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (QVGA)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP (VGA, Exposure compensation, Burst mode, Digital zoom, Night mode)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (High Quality Video Player)
Battery
|Capacity
|
2200 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
16 hrs
|Standby Time
|
600 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
117 x 49.9 x 14.5 mm
|Weight
|
112 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Spice
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800 MHz )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.0 ( with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
Yes
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual Standby)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (with FM recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Torch Light, Date, Time, User Profile, English and Hindi Language Support, Fun Spice)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
